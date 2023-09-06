Bhopal: Grand Rally Organized In Bhopal For Voter Awareness

FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To fulfill the pledge of ensuring 100 percent voting, a voter awareness carnival and walkathon rally was organized on Wednesday in Bhopal. The rally, which started from Platinum Plaza, was flagged off by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Anup Chand Pandey and Shri Arun Goyal and Chief Electoral Officer Madhya Pradesh Anupam Rajan. Thousands of college and school students, NCC, NSS, Nehru Yuva Kendra volunteers, Rapid Action Force, Madhya Pradesh Armed Forces and District Police Force jawans, bikers, large number of citizens including members of Cycle Rally, Pride Women Voters participated in this rally.

A group of Pride Women Voters was sent at the forefront of the rally followed by, workers of Rapid Action Force, SAS, District Police Force, NCC, NSS who participated in large numbers. Men and women walked with placards with voter awareness slogans in their hands. The police band continued to encourage them. The rally started with Ganesh Vandana and drum performance by Hanuwantiya Band. The youth participated with enthusiasm and passion while raising slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vote Karega Bhopal.

The rally was started from Atal Path to Depot Square, Katju Square, Rang Mahal Square to Smart City Parking, the rally concluded at TT Nagar Stadium.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal and Chief Electoral Officer Madhya Pradesh Anupam Rajan also signed the Democracy Wall at the carnival.

