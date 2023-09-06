WATCH: Chaotic Scenes Erupt Outside Gwalior District Court As Lawyers Thrash 3 Suspects Accused Of Murdering Youth

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chaotic scenes erupted outside District Court in Gwalior on Wednesday as lawyers started thrashing three suspects, accused of murder, outside the court premises. The police managed to escort the suspects safely to the police van with great difficulty amid the jostling and fighting.

The accused had appeared in the court in the murder case of a youth and an attempted murder of his brother on Saturday night.

Youth was murdered over parking dispute

The incident occurred in the Jhansi Road police station area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when Shivansh Sharma and his friend Vivek Dixit went to Chopati Road. There, a dispute broke out with some miscreants over parking their motorcycle. The miscreants brutally attacked Shivansh Sharma during the dispute, which prompted his brother Ayush Sharma to rush to the scene.

Ayush Sharma arrived with his friend Vatsal Garg to rescue his brother but was also attacked by the assailants.

The attackers used sharp weapons during the incident.

After the attack, Ayush Sharma informed the police about the incident.

Upon receiving the report, the police launched an investigation and arrested three suspects, identified as Pushpendra Parihar, Narsingh, and Sheru Gurjar.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Singh Jadon stated that the suspects did not sustain any injuries during the confrontation, and they were safely taken to the court. He emphasized that the suspects were unharmed and transported to the court without any issues.