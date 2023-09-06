Bhopal Master Plan Last Hearing Witnesses A Lot Of Commotion | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last hearing on the draft of Bhopal Master Plan witnessed a lot of commotion on Tuesday. A few political leaders vociferously expressed their displeasure over inclusion of agriculture lands in green belt and catchment area of the water bodies.

Due to uproar the hearing had to be concluded an hour before the scheduled time. BJP MLA from Huzur constituency Rameshwar Sharma, Congress leader Naresh Gyanchandani and others expressed their resentment over the provision in the draft plan.

Gyanchandani told the officers of department of urban development that the agriculture land from Bairagarh to Sehore has been proposed as a catchment area and this is illogical.

The population of Bairagarh has increased by three times and there is no provision in this regard in the Bhopal master plan draft. He also tried to draw attention over illegal plotting being done in some areas.

The land adjoining the Upper Lake is being used for agriculture purposes and the pesticides being in the fields is contaminating the water body, he added.

The farmers of Bhauri, Bhainsakhedi, Lalghati, Kajipura, Raisen Road area, Neelbad, Narmadapuram road area, Hathaikheda among others were also angry over inclusion of agriculture land in the catchment area of the water reservoir.

Bharatiya Kisan Union workers have even burnt the draft of Bhopal master plan as a sign of protest. Objections were also raised over the Floor Area Ratio (FAR). It is learnt that following the objections, the government is contemplating to increase the FAR base area from 0.25 to 1 in outer areas of the city.

Likewise, FAR base area would be also amended in Arera Colony, Vijay Nagar and other areas. The objections were also made over the low density area issue in many parts of the city.