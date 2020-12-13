Bhopal: Government school teachers create classrooms at home; complete course and start revision

BHOPAL: Like its name, Subhash Higher Secondary School for Excellence has excelled even during corona times, completing the full course of students of Classes X and XII who have to appear for their board exams. They have started revision of chapters now.
The teachers of Subhash Higher Secondary School — popularly known as the School of Excellence — have completed 100% of the courses of Classes X and XII and about 70% of the courses of Classes IX and XI. This is exemplary, since most schools have been able to complete only 50% of the course.
The school is still holding classes online and the teachers have been provided all facilities to create a classroom ambience at their homes, said principal of the school Sudhakar Parashar. Most of the teachers had camera-fitted computers, or laptops at home, but they reported that they had problems in explaining some parts of the syllabus in the absence of whiteboards.
Pens, dusters, mobiles, laptops "We provided whiteboards to teachers along with writing pens and dusters. Moreover, we also provided camera mobiles, or laptops to the teachers who didn’t have them so that classes could be conducted without a break’— Sudhakar Parashar, principal, Subhash Higher Secondary School
WhatsApp groups
The principal of the school has formed several WhatsApp groups of teachers, students and classes and keeps constantly monitoring the classes. “It’s the result of the teachers’ diligence that the courses of Classes X and XII have been completed. The teachers have now started taking revision classes,” he said.
The feedback from the parents has indicated that the students are completely contented to remain home and attend online classes. Most of the parents were reluctant to send their children to school at present as the number of corona cases is on the rise. It needs to be mentioned that students from across the state come to study in this school.
