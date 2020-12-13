Bhopal: Government school teachers create classrooms at home; complete course and start revision

BHOPAL: Like its name, Subhash Higher Secondary School for Excellence has excelled even during corona times, completing the full course of students of Classes X and XII who have to appear for their board exams. They have started revision of chapters now.

The teachers of Subhash Higher Secondary School — popularly known as the School of Excellence — have completed 100% of the courses of Classes X and XII and about 70% of the courses of Classes IX and XI. This is exemplary, since most schools have been able to complete only 50% of the course.

The school is still holding classes online and the teachers have been provided all facilities to create a classroom ambience at their homes, said principal of the school Sudhakar Parashar. Most of the teachers had camera-fitted computers, or laptops at home, but they reported that they had problems in explaining some parts of the syllabus in the absence of whiteboards.