Madhya Pradesh: Decision on opening of schools today

BHOPAL: The decision on opening of schools for the students of Classes IX-XII across the state is expected to be taken on Monday. A high-level review meeting of school education department is slated, where all the higher officials and the ministers will decide on the issue.

Sources in the department said that reports of the District Crisis Management Committees would be discussed at the meeting and, if reports from a majority of the districts were favourable, then instructions to open schools would be given.

Decision on board exams

The officials will also review the status of the syllabuses to see how much has been completed during the online classes. They will also deliberate on how much time would be required to complete the remaining course. This will help the officials to decide on when to conduct the board exams.

Besides the minister and principal secretary, Rashmi Arun Shami, commissioner of public instructions Jaishri Kiyawat, commissioner Rajya Shiksha Kendra Lokesh Jatav and chairman of the MP State Education Board Radheysham Julania will be present.

The delegations of private school organizations and parents’ organizations had recently met the school authorities. While the private school authorities have been demanding opening of the schools, parents have opposed the decision and asked the school education department to intervene and not open schools when corona cases are surging.

‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’

Besides a decision on opening of schools and holding of the board exams, a discussion will also be held on the roadmap to ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’. School education minister Inder Singh Parmar had earlier asked the officials to prepare a work plan to implement the roadmap for ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’