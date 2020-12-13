Madhya Pradesh: From CM House to Shahjehani Park, private school organizations change protest venue

BHOPAL: Succumbing to pressure, the Private Schools’ Association has changed the venue of protest from the Chief Minister’s residence to Shahjehani Park. The association had warned the state government to issue instructions to open schools by December 14, or else they would protest.

The vice-president of the Private Schools’ Association, Viniraj Modi, said that, if instructions to open schools were not issued by December 14, private school owners from across the state would gather at the historical Shahjehani Park as a mark of protest.

Representatives of the Private Schools’ Association refused to comment on the change of venue for protest from CM House to Shahjehani Park. One of them said that they could not get permission to stage their protest at CM House, so, they had decided to change the venue.

Modi said that the school managements had decided that they would not conduct online classes on December 15 at all private schools across the state. If the decision related to opening of schools was not issued, on December 16, private school owners, teachers, parents and students from across the state would gather at Shahjehani Park in Bhopal and protest.

“We’ll give a memorandum to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and urge him to open schools from Classes IX-XII in the first phase and then open school from Classes VI-VIII in the second phase from January,” said Modi.