Bhopal: Going beyond protocol to save lives; For many healthcare workers, keeping Roza generates positive vibes

BHOPAL: Hot weather, comparatively longer duty hours, the unending rush of Covid patients, the compulsion of wearing PPE kits and the risk of catching the infection have made observing Roza tougher for the health workers. But they have no complaints. They say that the 'duaa' of the patients is their protective shield. It boosts their immunity and motivates them to work, says Rozedars.
Free Press talked to some doctors and nurses in the city to know how they are reconciling their professional and religious duties amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
This is what they had to say:
I have faith in Almighty
I work for a private hospital. My duty hours are from 11 am to 11 pm. They are longer than normal because of the huge number of patients. I perform Sehri at the normal time. I take a half-an-hour break from work for Iftar. I offer namaaz and break my fast in a room at the hospital. Besides the usual stuff- dates, fruits and so forth; I also take ORS during Iftar. I live alone on the ground floor of my house while my family resides on the first floor. That's to protect them from the infection. Yes, it's challenging, but my faith in Allah keeps me going.SA Faheem, doctor
Roza aur kaam dono farz
I'm deployed in the Covid ward at a government hospital. My duty hours keep on changing. When I'm on morning duty, I have to give Sehri a miss and, when I am on evening duty, I have to give Iftar a miss. Currently, I'm on evening duty, which begins at 3 pm and ends at 11 pm. I can't remove my PPE kit for Iftar. By the time I reach home, it's midnight. I break my fast after taking a bath. My dinner is light roti, rice, sabzi and dal. The Sehri menu is tea and toast. I have to ensure that the patients get their medication on time and those who need oxygen support are taken care of. Roza aur kaam dono farz hain aur kisi ko bhi nahin chhod sakte...Neha Naaz, nurse
Dua boosts my immunity
I'm supposed to be on duty for six hours at the private hospital where I work. But they often get stretched to 8-10 hours. Iím supposed to monitor the patients in the ward. I have to guide the nursing staff. I'm observing fast during Ramzan but don't find my work tough. Work keeps me constantly engaged. I don't even notice how time passes. Of course, I take all precautions including wearing a PPE kit, double mask and face shield and sanitizing my hands frequently. I take a protein-rich diet and also supplements, such as Vitamin C and D tablets. Fasting is supposed to lower your immunity but the 'dua' which the patients and their family members give me boosts my immunity. I feel that the blessings of the patients protect me from infection like a shield.Abdul Latif, doctor
People in great distress
I've been assigned night shift in the Covid Control Room at a government hospital. I'm on duty from 11 pm to 8 am. Naturally, I miss Sehri and that extends the duration of my fast from the usual 14 to 22 hours. But I don't mind it. The Almighty gives me strength. Observing Roza generates positive vibes. People are in great distress. Sometimes, looking at them, I feel like crying. I, sometimes, even go beyond the protocol to help patients, for which I'm pulled up by my seniors. But it hardly matters. Saving lives is the most important thing.Mubeen Khan, doctor
