Bhopal: Going beyond protocol to save lives; For many healthcare workers, keeping Roza generates positive vibes

BHOPAL: Hot weather, comparatively longer duty hours, the unending rush of Covid patients, the compulsion of wearing PPE kits and the risk of catching the infection have made observing Roza tougher for the health workers. But they have no complaints. They say that the 'duaa' of the patients is their protective shield. It boosts their immunity and motivates them to work, says Rozedars.

Free Press talked to some doctors and nurses in the city to know how they are reconciling their professional and religious duties amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

This is what they had to say:

I have faith in Almighty