Madhya Pradesh: Residents contribute generously to Covid Care Centre under Atma Nirbhar Barnagar Mission

Barnagar (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Amid the second wave of novel coronavirus infection, the local residents are contributing generously to Covid Care Centre under Atma Nirbhar Barnagar Mission.

They are donating money on their birthdays, weddings and other ceremonies to make Barnagar self-reliant as pandemic spreads its tentacles across the district.

One such example has been set forth by social worker Narendra Kumar Maru. Instead of celebrating the birthday of his 4-year old granddaughter Pragya Maru, Narendra donated Rs 51,000 for Covid Centre here. He offered the cheque to SDM Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat on Saturday.

Atma Nirbhar Covid Care Centre is being run with help of Rogi Kalyan Samiti and social organisations where corona patients get treatment with minimal amount.