Deepika Padukone shares mental health helplines amid COVID-19 crisis, netizens ask actor to 'open her purse and donate' instead

The battle to stop the ravaging effects of COVID-19 in India still continues unabated. After several celebrities came together to raise funds for India to help tackle the COVID-19 crisis, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, on Sunday, shared a list of verified mental health helpline numbers to help those striving to stay afloat amid the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared the list with her followers and wrote: "As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important!"

"Remember, You Are Not Alone.

We are in this Together.

And most importantly, there is Hope," she added.