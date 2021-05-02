Deepika Padukone shares mental health helplines amid COVID-19 crisis, netizens ask actor to 'open her purse and donate' instead

The battle to stop the ravaging effects of COVID-19 in India still continues unabated. After several celebrities came together to raise funds for India to help tackle the COVID-19 crisis, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, on Sunday, shared a list of verified mental health helpline numbers to help those striving to stay afloat amid the pandemic.
Taking to her Instagram, she shared the list with her followers and wrote: "As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important!"
"Remember, You Are Not Alone.
We are in this Together.
And most importantly, there is Hope," she added.
The post has received mixed reactions on social media.
While fans lauded Deepika for being a strong advocate of mental health, others took jibes at her for not donating funds and not using her platform to help those needing resources.
A user wrote: "I think you should really use your resources to help with the procurement of necessities instead of promoting mental health. Mental health will be automatically normal if need channel starts to tell we are recovering, and you would know how that happens @deepikapadukone."
"You’ve literally spoken nothing about the covid crisis that’s currently going on. People r dying because they CANT breathe since they’re not enlightened Oxygen...yes mental health is important but u should use ur voice to actually get help for what is currently lacking in terms of resources...so disappointing u r too scared and diplomatic to speak up when the country is bleedinng," another commented.
A comment read: "People are dying because of oxygen try to help them later talk about mental health."
"Lol stfu... open your purse and donate," wrote a user.
Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3,92,488 fresh coronavirus cases and over 3,689 related deaths in the last 24 hours.
A total of 1,95,57,457 new COVID-19 cases, 2,15,542 related deaths, and 1,59,92,271 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 33,49,644, as per the health ministry update on Sunday morning.
(With inputs from ANI)
