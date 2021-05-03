Madhya Pradesh: Corona patients treated under hospital porch in Jaora due to lack of facilities, space

Jaora (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Due to Covid surge, local administration is finding it difficult to provide facilities to corona patients in hospital and those in home isolation. In all, 180 patients are in home isolation.

There are 50 oxygen-supported beds in Government Hospital here but 85 patients reached on Sunday including suspected ones. The situation worsened on Sunday as patients were given medication under hospital porch. The porch was covered and converted into a corona ward due to lack of space.

The hospital administration is referring patients to other hospitals outside town due to the lack of doctors, nurses and ward boys. Most patients require oxygen cylinders. Though 70 jumbo oxygen cylinders were refilled from Ratlam on Saturday, half of them were used on Sunday. This created shortage on Monday.

Seva Bharti Media incharge Arpit Shikari said a 100-bed Covid Care Centre was to be set up in Saraswati Shishu Mandir with cooperation of Seva Bharti but it could not become functional due to lack of oxygen cylinders and medical staff. Legislator Dr Rajendra Pandey said necessary requirements will be made soon as administration has assured to provide 40 oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir injections every day.