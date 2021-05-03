Madhya Pradesh: 250 weddings cancelled in Jaora as pandemic reaches semi urban, rural areas

Jaora (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): There were more than 600 weddings scheduled after April 25 till May and maximum of these were to happen in rural areas. However, many families have postponed weddings till next year owing to corona pandemic. Till now, 250 weddings have been cancelled.

Others are exercising caution. The wedding of daughter of Shailendra Dave, who works in health department, was held in presence of 20 people on Sunday.

As Dave is aware, he made his daughter wear a mask during wedding rituals. Social distancing was also maintained. Dave said only way to escape infection is to remain aware and to follow the norms.

Initially, 100 to 200 people were allowed to gather at weddings, which then were reduced to 50 due to pandemic. Now, only 20 people are allowed, 10 each from bride and groom’s side.