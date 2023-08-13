Bhopal: Full Dress Rehearsal Of Independence-Day Parade Held In DGP’s Presence | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The full dress rehearsal of Independence Day parade was held in presence of Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena here on Sunday. The 77th Independence Day will be celebrated on Tuesday.

The main function of Independence Day will be held on Lal Parade Ground on August 15 with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the chief guest.

Besides DGP Saxena, Additional Director General of Police Farid Shapu, Collector Bhopal Asheesh Singh and other officials reviewed the arrangements for Independence Day celebrations.

During the final exercise of the full dress parade, Head Constable Ramchandra Singh Kushwaha of 7th Battalion acted as the chief guest and inspected the parade after flag hoisting and took salute.

The full dress rehearsal was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonakshi Saxena. The role of Assistant Parade Commander was performed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, ATS Bhopal Rahul Kumar Saiyam.

A total of 18 contingents including police band participated in the joint exercise parade.

They include Rajasthan State Police Force, Special Armed Force (North Zone), Women's Special Armed Force, District Force and Joint Contingent of Railways, Hawkforce, STF, District Police Force, Jail Department, Government Railway Police, Home Guards, NCC (Senior Wing Girls), NCC(Senior Division), Guide Girls, Scouts Boys, Shaurya Dal, Ladli Behna and equestrian squad.

About 64 officials and employees and two other dignitaries who received President's Medal also took part full dress rehearsal.

During the exercise, traffic, parking and all other arrangements of the stadium including the movement of citizens and security arrangements were examined. Senior administrative and police officials were present.

