Bhopal: EOW registers case against three for Rs 2 cr fund misuse in the name of Anganwadi upgradation

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against the then officials of Integrated Child Development Scheme of Ratlam district for committing Rs 2 crore financial irregularity in the name of anganwadi upgradation. The DG, EOW Ajay Kumar Sharma informed a case has been registered against the then Project Officer Bharti Chauhan, Mukesh Verma and the then Supervisor Prerna Chauhan of Bajana and Sailana blocks under Corruption Act.

Under the ICDS mission the Union government had sanctioned funds to the Anganwadi for building upgradation in the year 2013. A sum of Rs 2 crore were provided to the two development blocks Bajna and Sailana to construct ramps, swings installation, repair and painting and undertake other development work at the anganwadi.

In the year 2013-14, Rs 1 lakh was released for each Anganwadi under the Scheme, the project was to be carried out under the supervision of a committee constituted at Gram Panchayat level.