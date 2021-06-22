Mega-vaccination drive: Khandwa logs 205 % more vaccinations than target; Indore administers most vaccines

Indore: Under the mega-vaccination drive, Madhya Pradesh achieved a landmark feat of administering 16,73,858 COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day.

This is a record in terms of number of doses administerwed on a single day among the states in the country.

In MP, Khandwa district outdid 51 others districts by recording over 205 per cent of vaccinations against its target.

In Khandwa, 30,692 beneficiaries were inoculated against the daily target of 15,000 till 10 pm. Khandwa was followed by Chhindwara and Rajgarh with 190 and 174 per cent respectively.

Over-all, the state achieved around 125 per cent of the inoculation target of 13.13 lakh.