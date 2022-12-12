Bhopal: Encourage youths seeking govt help for self-employment, says RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale

RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale addressing a programme in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhay Pradesh): RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale said the administrative officers should encourage and guide youths seeking government help for self-employment. A positive atmosphere favouring self employment should be created, said Hosabale while addressing a gathering at inauguration of employment creation centre under Self Reliance Campaign of Swadeshi Jagran Manch at Shivaji Nagar on Monday.

After inaugurating the centre in Bhopal, the RSS Sarkaryawah virtually launched the centres of 15 districts.

Quoting a book authored by Dharampal, the RSS Sarkaryavah said that India was a pioneer in science and industries in 18th century. A general perception was created that India was only an agriculture based country, however, the industries here were flourishing then and doing business around the world, said Hosabale.

There were arrangements in India to provide employment to people at local level but owing to some reasons, India got behind in this regard, he added. Owing to treading the path of socialism, mixed economy, India got lagged behind somewhere. “We should ponder over how we can do at own level increase the employment,” he said.

Swavlambi Bharat Abhiyan’s All India Co Convenor Jitendra Gupt in his address said the aim of campaign is to take India to the path of self reliance.

Employment Creation Centres: The Employment Creation Centres will operate under Swavlambi Bharat Abhiyan of Swadeshi Jagran Manch. The centres will not provide job directly but will work like facilitation centre and consultancy agency. Here the job information in government, private and industry sector will be provided to youths. The centers will operate in 15 districts.