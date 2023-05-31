 Bhopal : E-rickshaw bursts into flames after short circuit in charging point at New Market
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal : E-rickshaw bursts into flames after short circuit in charging point at New Market

Bhopal : E-rickshaw bursts into flames after short circuit in charging point at New Market

The rickshaw was surrounded by more than 15 four-wheelers and two-wheelers at the time of the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : An e-rickshaw burst into flames triggered by a short-circuit in the charging point at New Market on Wednesday early morning. Fortunately, the e-rickshaw was vacant at the time of the incident and nobody was hurt.

Timely action by the firefighters prevented the flames to spread over a dozen vehicles parked around the e-rickshaw.

Read Also
WATCH: CM Chouhan flags off pride race ahead of Bhopal Gaurav Diwas; youths pull off a live band &...
article-image

The fire, which started around 5:00 AM, was quickly noticed by the on-site fire personnel who jump into action. They managed to prevent the fire, ensuring the safety of the surrounding vehicles.

Firefighter Ayaz explained that the fire originated from a short circuit in the charging point of the electric rickshaw, gradually covering the entire vehicle. However, the firefighters managed to douse the flames before the battery could explode.

Read Also
Bhopal: Waqf Board issues notice to Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Sultan over order violation
article-image

The fire occurred during peak hours, the situation could have been more dangerous, with a high risk of widespread damage and injuries. The swift response of the firefighting team prevented a major tragedy as a measure to ensure public safety.

Authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the short circuit and to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Read Also
On Cam: Gang of miscreants waylays youth, beats him with belts & sticks in mid of the road in MP's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal : E-rickshaw bursts into flames after short circuit in charging point at New Market

Bhopal : E-rickshaw bursts into flames after short circuit in charging point at New Market

Bhopal: Docs from Gandhi Medical College, NHM meet to address Thalassemia

Bhopal: Docs from Gandhi Medical College, NHM meet to address Thalassemia

Bhopal: Waqf Board issues notice to Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Sultan over order violation

Bhopal: Waqf Board issues notice to Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Sultan over order violation

On Cam: Dead man wakes up on funeral pyre minutes before last rites in MP's Morena

On Cam: Dead man wakes up on funeral pyre minutes before last rites in MP's Morena

On Cam: Gang of miscreants waylays youth, beats him with belts & sticks in mid of the road in MP's...

On Cam: Gang of miscreants waylays youth, beats him with belts & sticks in mid of the road in MP's...