Bhopal : E-rickshaw bursts into flames after short circuit in charging point at New Market

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : An e-rickshaw burst into flames triggered by a short-circuit in the charging point at New Market on Wednesday early morning. Fortunately, the e-rickshaw was vacant at the time of the incident and nobody was hurt.

Timely action by the firefighters prevented the flames to spread over a dozen vehicles parked around the e-rickshaw.

The fire, which started around 5:00 AM, was quickly noticed by the on-site fire personnel who jump into action. They managed to prevent the fire, ensuring the safety of the surrounding vehicles.

Firefighter Ayaz explained that the fire originated from a short circuit in the charging point of the electric rickshaw, gradually covering the entire vehicle. However, the firefighters managed to douse the flames before the battery could explode.

The fire occurred during peak hours, the situation could have been more dangerous, with a high risk of widespread damage and injuries. The swift response of the firefighting team prevented a major tragedy as a measure to ensure public safety.

Authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the short circuit and to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.