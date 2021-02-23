Bhopal: Drunk pistol-wielding BMC officer gets into brawl; cops book victims

According to sources, 29-year-old youth Rahul, aka Vishal Tamrakar, lives in Salaiya and is a resident of Tikamgarh district. His parents had come from Tikamgarh and he went to drop them back on Monday.

Around 11.30 pm, Saquib reached the spot in his car, allegedly in a drunken state. The car hit Vishal’s father, Vijay Tamrakar, and they objected to it. It led to an argument between them and Kamar allegedly took out a pistol. In a video, Rahul is heard claiming that the man in the car is drunk and, while he was shooting the video, Saquib tried to grab the phone from him. The man said Saquib was drunk and had a pistol. However, when taken to the police station, the cops booked Tamrakar and his father for thrashing Saquib.

ASI Rajendra Singh Solani of Hanumanganj police station said the father-son duo had thrashed Saquib as it was only a case of his car being parked near the spot where they were waiting for their bus. He said Saquib had undergone a medical test and consumption of alcohol could not be established. In the medical test, the victims were also not found to be beaten up by Saquib, he said. Also, they did not find any weapon with Saquib, Solani said. “We’ve booked both the men for beating up and abusing the government officer,” said the ASI.