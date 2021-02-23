Bhopal: Drunk pistol-wielding BMC officer gets into brawl; cops book victims

BHOPAL: An action of Bhopal police against victims to save an influential culprit raises questions. The victims suffered loss due to collision with the car of the influential man who also wielded a pistol. But, instead of arresting the accused, the cops have registered a case against the victims.
The incident occurred during a brawl between Kamar Saquib, who is encroachment officer of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), and Vishal Tamrakar and Vijay Tamrakar, who are residents of Tikamgarh district. They were waiting for a bus to their district when Saquib, in a drunken state, hit their father with his rashly driven car. When they objected, Saquib allegedly took out a pistol to threaten them. The incident occurred at the Nadra bus stand around 11.30 pm. When the Hanumanganj police reached the spot, they brought both the parties to the police station.
According to sources, 29-year-old youth Rahul, aka Vishal Tamrakar, lives in Salaiya and is a resident of Tikamgarh district. His parents had come from Tikamgarh and he went to drop them back on Monday.
Around 11.30 pm, Saquib reached the spot in his car, allegedly in a drunken state. The car hit Vishal’s father, Vijay Tamrakar, and they objected to it. It led to an argument between them and Kamar allegedly took out a pistol. In a video, Rahul is heard claiming that the man in the car is drunk and, while he was shooting the video, Saquib tried to grab the phone from him. The man said Saquib was drunk and had a pistol. However, when taken to the police station, the cops booked Tamrakar and his father for thrashing Saquib.
ASI Rajendra Singh Solani of Hanumanganj police station said the father-son duo had thrashed Saquib as it was only a case of his car being parked near the spot where they were waiting for their bus. He said Saquib had undergone a medical test and consumption of alcohol could not be established. In the medical test, the victims were also not found to be beaten up by Saquib, he said. Also, they did not find any weapon with Saquib, Solani said. “We’ve booked both the men for beating up and abusing the government officer,” said the ASI.