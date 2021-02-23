Bhopal: Three convicted of minor’s gangrape, one gets 20-yr jail

BHOPAL: District and Sessions court, on Tuesday, held three men guilty of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and awarded 20-year jail to a convict, while two others rapists were sentenced to three-year Rigorous Imprisonment under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incident was reported in August 2018.

The judgment was passed by the court of ADJ Kumidini Patel. Three men had abducted the girl from her house in the middle of the night and then gangraped her.

The convicts include Naved Khan, Anmol Chauhan and Rohit Khanhar. All the three have been awarded three-year RI under Section 366 and Section 363 of IPC.

While Naved Khan was awarded 20 years imprisonment in Section 376(2)(I) and POCSO Act, Khanhar was given 1 year RI under Section 354 of IPC, 3 years RI under POCSO Act. Similarly, Chauhan was sentenced 1-year RI under Section 354 of IPC, 3-year RI under POCSO Act.

As per Prosecution’s media Cell incharge Divya Shukla, the case was reported to Habibganj police station on August 27, 2018. The class 8 student, of the reputed missionary school was sexually assaulted by three men. The girl was acquainted with to all the accused.

The girl received a message on Instagram at 3:00 am to come out of her house. Initially, the girl refused but she again received a message threatening that if she failed to come out her parents would be killed. Traumatized girl stepped out of her house in the middle of the night and found Anmol standing on the premises. Anmol and Rohit took pounced on the girl and grabbed her. The duo along with Naved Khan drove to 11-Number bus stop and then to Saket Nagar. The three after sexually assaulting the minor dropped her back home at 5:00am. The girl later informed her brother about the incident and thereafter the family approached Habibganj police. Case was registered against three persons.