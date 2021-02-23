Indore: Six youths killed after their speeding car rammed stationary truck

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, six youths were killed after a speeding car rammed a stationary truck in Lasudia police station jurisdiction in the wee hours of Tuesday. The youths were returning from Dewas when the driver lost control and the accident happened.

Sub Inspector Narsingh Yadav from Lasudia police station said the accident took place in Talawali Chanda area at about 2 am. A Maruti Swift car rammed a stationary truck. The car was completely damaged as it was in high speed.

The policeman had to face tough situation while taking out the mangled bodies out of the car as it was completely damaged in the accident. Four youths died on the spot while two of them died during the treatment in a city hospital.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Rishi Pawar of Bhagyashri Colony, Suraj Baira of Malviya Nagar, Chhotu alias Chandrabhan Raghuwanshi of Malviya Nagar, Sonu Jat of Meghdoot Nagar, Sumit Singh of Bhagyashri Colony and Golu Bairagi.

The bodies have been sent for the autopsy and the investigation is on. The police are searching for the truck driver.