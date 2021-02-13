Uttar Pradesh: 6 of family killed in accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway due to dense fog

Lucknow: Six of a family were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck due to dense fog on Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Kannauj early Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Gyanendra Yadav (32), Sonu Yadav (31), Pramod Yadav (35), Mohit Yadav (36), Satyendra Yadav (18) and Suraj Yadav (15). All were residents of Kakori in Lucknow. The family was going to Jaipur.

When their car reached near Kannauj under Taalgram Police Station, one of the deceased who was driving the car could not see the stationary truck due to dense fog and rammed into it. The impact of the accident was so huge that all occupants of the car died on the spot.

A rescue team of Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and a police team from Taalgram Police Station rushed to the accident site. The rescue team had a difficult time retrieving bodies from the car. Bodies have been sent for post mortem and their family members have been informed.