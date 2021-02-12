Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt suspends 3 policemen, orders magisterial probe into Jaunpur custodial death

Lucknow: Taking serious note of a custodial death in Jaunpur, the Yogi Adtyanath government in Uttar Pradesh has ordered a magisterial probe and suspended three policemen, including Station House Officer (SHO).

Agitated over the death in police custody, the deceased’s family members and local residents blocked roads and indulged in heavy brick-batting on policemen. Several policemen were injured into stone-pelting by the angry mob. The injured policemen have been admitted in the district hospital.

The Superintendent of Police Jaunpur R.K. Nayyar said that Buxa Police had arrested a man named Krishna in connection with a loot case. The police had recovered Rs 65,000 and 13 mobile phones from his possession.