Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt suspends 3 policemen, orders magisterial probe into Jaunpur custodial death

Lucknow: Taking serious note of a custodial death in Jaunpur, the Yogi Adtyanath government in Uttar Pradesh has ordered a magisterial probe and suspended three policemen, including Station House Officer (SHO).
Agitated over the death in police custody, the deceased’s family members and local residents blocked roads and indulged in heavy brick-batting on policemen. Several policemen were injured into stone-pelting by the angry mob. The injured policemen have been admitted in the district hospital.
The Superintendent of Police Jaunpur R.K. Nayyar said that Buxa Police had arrested a man named Krishna in connection with a loot case. The police had recovered Rs 65,000 and 13 mobile phones from his possession.
On Thursday late night, the arrested person complained of stomach pain. He was immediately rushed to nearby community health centre. He was referred to district hospital when his condition deteriorated further. “The arrested person succumbed during the treatment,” the SP said.
The SP claimed that since he died in police custody, a panel of doctors conducted the post mortem and videography has been done as per rules.
“We have suspended three policemen of Buxa Police Station, including the SHO and ordered a magisterial probe,” said the SP.
While the police maintained that it was natural death, family members have accused police beating Krishna to death demanding compensation and murder charges against suspended policemen.