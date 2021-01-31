PM Modi approves ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased in accident on Moradabad-Agra Highway

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

In a series of tweets, the chief minister's office said Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured.

"CM Yogi Adityanath has deeply mourned the death of the people in the road accident in Moradabad. He has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, praying for the peace of departed souls," the chief minister's office tweeted.

"The chief minister has instructed the officers of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured in the accident and wished for their speedy recovery. He has directed that those injured be given Rs 50,000 and kin of the dead be provided Rs 2,00,000 as financial assistance," his office said in another tweet.

For the uninitiated, 10 people were killed and around a dozen received injuries when a private bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway on Saturday morning owing to poor visibility due to dense fog.

The accident took place at around 8 am on the Nanpur-Chandausi stretch of the highway near Manpur village under Kundarki Police Station area, District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Rafiuddin's son Kamruddin (36), resident of Dhakia Jumma village, Kundarki; Babban's son Feroz (35), resident of Kali Masjid, Kundarki; Mehendi Hasan's son Ghulam Mohammad (30); Ashak Hussain's son Rizwan (35), a resident of Mohalla Kayasthan, Kundarki; Mahesh's son Jitendra, a resident of Govind Nagar, Katghar Police Station; Sadan's son Rizwan (20), resident of Kundarki; Budhasen's son Karan Singh (40), resident of Safilpur village; Ramcharan's son Ashok (30), Pipli resident; Umesh's son Vishal (24), resident of Supani and Lakhan Singh's son Rajveer Singh (42), Kundarki.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)