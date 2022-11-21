Bhopal: Doctors at Bansal Hospital received salary mostly in cash, 326 envelopes found during IT raids

File pic- Cops during IT raid on Bansal Group in Bhopal |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In the ongoing raid against Bansal group, Income Tax (IT) sleuths have stumbled upon incriminating documents, suggesting bogus expenditure in Bansal Hospital. As many as 326 envelopes in the names of doctors have been found in the raid so far.

The investigating officers have come to know that salary was paid in cash to doctors and even doctors from outside, who have referred patients to the hospital, were obliged financially in cash.

Income Tax department sources claimed that as many as 326 envelopes, meant for doctors have been found so far. Several doctors who have received money in cash have been questioned by IT officials and many of them have assured to pay tax on the income they have earned so far in cash from the hospital.

An officer connected with the raid said that the hospital used to reduce the bill amount of tests by ten per cent and the amount was given in cash to doctors against their salary and perks.

Sources close to the officials conducting the raids said the Bansal group, which is engaged in construction and renovation of Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, used to take 40 per cent in cash on sale of units in Bansal 1 complex coming up at the station.

The IT sleuths have found out that most of the bogus purchases were shown in ‘Sariya’ factory. Most of the cash was transferred to the soya factory.

Sources in the IT department claimed that 9 kg ornaments and cash around Rs 1.3 crore have been found in the ongoing raid hitherto.

Notably, the IT teams have covered around two dozen premises in the raid and collected incriminating documents in large numbers. Apart from this, electronic evidence is also being collected to unearth the financial wrongdoings. It’s been said that the IT department was keeping a close watch on the activities of the group for a long time. The raid covered premises in Bhopal, Mandideep and Indore.

