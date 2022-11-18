MP: IT raids Bansal Group premises 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation wing of the Income Tax department launched a massive search action at 40 premises of Bansal Group of Companies on Friday morning.

Following tracking on the books of accounts and suspicious transactions, Bansal Group finally became the target of the crackdown by the sleuths of the investigation wing. The action began at 6:00 am, simultaneously at 40 locations in Indore, Bhopal and Mandideep.

The search is still on and according to sources over 40 officers and staff of the investigation wing are carrying out the action.

Bansal Group of Companies is a renowned name in Madhya Pradesh and had undertaken the redevelopment work of Rani Kamlapati Station in Bhopal. The railway station was later inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.