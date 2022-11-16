Cake Cutting Controversy: Kamal Nath cuts cake modelled like temple; BJP accuses of hurting religious sentiments

e-Paper Get App
Congress workers are celebrating Kamal Nath’s birthday, which is due on November 18.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Kamal Nath cutting the cake in Shikarpur | FP Photo
Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has accused former chief minister Kamal Nath of hurting religious sentiments by cutting a cake designed in the shape of a temple. Congress workers are celebrating Kamal Nath’s birthday, which is due on November 18. In this series, the congress leader cut a cake in Shikarpur, Chhindwara on Tuesday. This cake has now landed him in a controversy.

District BJP president, Vivek Bunty Sahu held a conference on Wednesday where he alleged that Kamal Nath is playing with Hindu faith. He said, “Kamal Nath might have built a Hanuman temple but he has no faith in it. He and his family are often caught in incidents of hurting Hindu sentiments.”

BJP has also posted a video of the State Congress Chief cutting the cake. The cake is modelled like a temple and also has a picture of Lord Hanuman. Senior Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta can also be seen in the video. BJP has demanded the administration to take strict action against Kamal Nath.

article-image

