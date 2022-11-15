Chhindwara: Desh Jodo Yatra can be taken out in India only, says Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath at Gandhi Chaupal in Chhindwara district on Tuesday | FP Pics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In place of giving importance to diversity of culture in India, some people indulge in narrow politics. Former chief minister Kamal Nath stated this while speaking at Gandhi Chaupal in Shikarpur in Chhindwara district on Tuesday.

Under series of Gandhi Chaupals being organised in the state, a chaupal was organised in Shikarpura. The participants sang, Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, the devotional song made popular by Mahatma Gandhi.

“Desh Jodo Yatra can be taken out in India only, not in other country. India is a land of cultural diversity,” Nath said. He said that disputes were raised again in the name of language. “Once again, the slogans of Khalistan are being raised. All these issues raise the need to take out Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is need of hour to join Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi as he is uniting all cultures in one thread,” Nath said.

State incharge of Chaupal programme Bhupendra Gupta highlighted development works carried out in Chhindwara. Member of Parliament Nakul Nath, former MLA Deepak Saxena, mayor Vikram Ahake and many other Congressmen were present on the occasion.

