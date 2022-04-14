Nakul Nath tests positive for COVID-19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The only Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh Nakul Nath has been infected with COVID-19.

Nath shared this information with people through his Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

Son of state Congress president Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath tweeted, “I underwent a COVID-19 test ahead of my scheduled tour to Chhindwara. The result came positive. Hence, I cancelled the tour.”

He has advised people who came in contact with him to compulsorily go for a COVID-19 test.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 02:10 PM IST