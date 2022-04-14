Bhopal: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar meets CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM house, Bhopal on Thursday morning.

Sharing this information on his Twitter handle CM said, "It's pleasure meeting film actor Akshay Kumar at residence. Your films have given a message of awareness on important social issues."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:25 AM IST