Bhopal: Didi Café, Maa Ki Bagiya give Bhopal dist Panchayat national recognition, to be felicitated on National Panchayati Raj Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District Panchayat is set to be feliciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 for the concept of Didi Café and Maa Ki Bagiya being run by the wome of self-help group in the city, said an official on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate the body on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day in the Gram Sabha organized in Gram Panchayat Pali of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An amount of Rs 50 lakh will be transferred to the awardee panchayat institutions online in their account.

Not only other cities in the state, but also other states are working on adopting the concept of Didi Cafe, said the chief executive officer of Bhopal District Panchayat Ritu Raj.

“These cafes have been opened in those places where there is more movement. Earlier contracts for canteens were given in Collectorate, District Panchayat, Tehsil and Janpad-Zilla Panchayat office premises. But now they have been replaces with Didi Cafeterias,” he further said.

The urban body has also been working on the concept of 'Maa Ki Bagiya', which includes the school to develop its own kitchen and vegetable garden, so that the children can get pure food, he said.

Bhopal District Panchayat has also been working for cleanliness in rural areas for two consecutive years in the state, declaring all gram panchayats clean, he added.

A 100% vaccination was done in rural areas, he added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:58 PM IST