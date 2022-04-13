Bhopal: Narottam Mishra welcomes installation of CCTV cameras in mosques

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Wednesday initiative of people in Khargone to install CCTV cameras in mosques was a welcome step if it was being done to bring peace over there.

He said if CCTV cameras helped in allaying any confusion it must be installed.

The minister said the local administration would take its call on relaxation in curfew over there. However, there was peace and order now in the district.

He said it was wrong to say that there were houses on sale and people were migrating.

"This is baseless and misleading information", he said.

Home minister said government was keeping a close watch on the situation and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had instructed all the ministers to keep an eye on the districts of which they are in charge.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 01:15 PM IST