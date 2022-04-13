Bhopal: Beware of fraudsters; over 1 dozen people cheated on pretext of foreign trip, case registered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police registered a case against a tours and travellers company of the city for allegedly cheating over one dozen people on the pretext of foreign trip, an official said on Wednesday.

MP Nagar police station in charge Sudhir Ajariya told Free Press that a complaint was filed by Meghraj Meena (34). He said that he had paid Rs 1.20 Lakh to a tour and travelling company on March 6, 2021.

It was scheduled to leave the destination in December 2021, but when he approached the office of the company situated in the MP Nagar zone-2 area of the city, he found it closed. After that tried to contact the company but he failed. He waited for a few months and then he approached the police to lodge a complaint against the accused.

Ajariya said that following the complaint, the police conducted an initial inquiry and they came to know that more than 12 people were cheated on the pretext of foreign trip.

The company used to offer attractive packages for the vacations and lured the public as many people were planning to go abroad to celebrate their vacations after two years of COVID-19 pandemic.

The police registered the case under section 420, 120-B of IPC against Shekh Zhaeer, Mangesh, Abid Khan and Asif Raza. Further investigation into the matter was on, Ajariya added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:06 PM IST