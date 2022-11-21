Bhopal: Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission launched in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: GMC signs MoU with Emory University or medical knowledge sharing on Monday in presence of Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang was present | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission has been launched in Madhya Pradesh, which is the first state to do so in the country. For this, Emory University of America signed an MoU with Gandhi Medical College on Monday in presence of Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang.

“More work will be done on medical research. An action plan will be prepared to make Bhopal TB-free,” Sarang said.

Under the Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission, new research and technology of medical science will be shared between Emory University of America and Gandhi Medical College. This will help to enhance capacity of medical students who will now be able to go to the US for further studies.

At the time of signing MoU, Dr Manoj Jain was present on behalf of Emory University of America. Rebecca Martin, Vice- President of Global Health joined virtually.

Additional Chief Secretary Mohammad Suleman, Principal Secretary, Gas Relief, Karlin Khongwar Deshmukh, Professor Emory University of America Dr Manoj Jain, DME Dr Jiten Shukla, Gandhi Medical College dean Dr Arvind Rai, Superintendent, Hamidia Hospital, Dr Ashish Gohiya were present.