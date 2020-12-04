Bhopal divisional Commissioner’s order on childbirth centres ‘shelved’

Health officials seem to have shelved the commissioner’s instructions to set up 19 childbirth units at health centres in far-flung areas to help pregnant women.

At a review meeting of health department last month, Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat directed the officials to establish 19 childbirth centres by November 29.Nonetheless, the health officials have yet to follow Kiyawat’s instructions.

The childbirth cases from Ashta, Nasrullahganj and Ichhawar health centres are referred to the Sehore district hospital.

29 cases referred in five days

According to official data, between November 27 and December 1, different health centres across the district referred 29 cases to Sehore hospital.

On November 28, the district hospital received two cases from Ashta, two from Nasrullahganj and three from Ashta on November 29.

Likewise, on December 1, it received one case from community health centre in Ichhawar and three from Ashta. There are two female doctors, a child specialist and two directors in civil hospital at Ashta. Similarly, there here are two female doctors in Nasrullahganj and two in Ichhawar health centres.