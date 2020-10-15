MP health dept awaits for guidelines from Health Ministry for upgradation cold chain facilities for COVID-19 vaccines

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh’s health department is waiting for clear directives and guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) of the Government of India for the “cold chain” and it's up-gradation needed for COVID-19 vaccines.

It is expected that the vaccine will be available by February-March next year. ACS Mohammed Suleman informed a review meeting that Lav Agrawal, Health Secretary, Union government, instructed to have a cold–chain for corona vaccine

However, the Health department has started focusing on up-gradation cold chain for COVID -19 vaccines. However, there is already infrastructure regarding “cold chain” which can store vaccines at -0.8 degrees Celsius temperature with the health department in the state as health department carries on vaccines drive from time to time. In case, there is a need, the health department will have to make minor addition for upgradation in the present form of the cold chain.