Bhopal: Government teacher jumps before a train near Bawadia Kalan railway crossing

A 55-year-old government teacher allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train on Tuesday. His body was found near Bawadia Kalan railway crossing around 11 pm on Tuesday.

Praveen Sharma, a resident of Krishna Enclave , Hoshangabad road was a teacher with a government school in Mandideep. He would visit school on a bike, but police are yet to find the bike around the crime scene.

Sharma’s son Pranay told police that his father would leave the house for Mandideep in the morning. On the day, he left home but did not return till late in the evening. When his son called him around 6 pm, he said he will reach soon.

His mobile went out of reach, later said ASI Kunwar Singh of the Baghsewania police station.

His son started searching for him and even informed Baghsewania police about it.

At around 11 pm, someone called dial-100 and a team of police reached the spot.

The police identified him as the teacher and rushed him to hospital informing his son. However, he was declared brought dead in hospital. ASI Singh said the reason of suicide is not known. Sharma has also not left any suicide note, he said. He said they are also searching for his bike.