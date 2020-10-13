Bhopal: Teenager thrashed for objecting to harassment of sister, accused arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested for thrashing a teenage boy for objecting harassment of his sister.

Police said that stalker Jitendra Sahu is a newspaper vendor in the Ashoka garden area. On Monday morning, Sahu was stalking a girl and when her 18-year-old brother objected to it, he thrashed him. Police said the accused would stalk the girl whenever she went for a morning walk. She informed her brother about it and on Monday, he too went with her to a park. The girl’s brother when saw Sahu stalking them, he objected to it. This led to a verbal altercation between the two. Sahu then thrashed the boy and fled from the spot. The siblings then approached police on Tuesday and lodged a complaint. Police have arrested the stalker.