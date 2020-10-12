Bhopal: Congress state president Kamal Nath addresses party workers at Rajpur in Ashoknagar

BHOPAL: Security staff of Chief Minister was taken aback in Gwalior when a woman confronted his vehicle and refused to budge. She left only after Shivraj Singh Chouhan talked to her and assured of resolving her problem. Chouhan was returning from a programme organised on conclusion of birth anniversary of Rajmata Scindia at Bandhan Vatika in Gwalior when the woman Nitu Mahor tried to stop CM’s car.

CM’s security personnel tried to remove her from the place but she tried to lie down before the car. It was then that Shivraj called her and asked about her problem. The woman, Nitu Mahor told CM that she was from Ashok Colony in Murar area of Gwalior and her mother Shanti Devi was suffering from cancer. She told Shivraj that she approached several political leaders seeking help in treatment of the disease but nobody responded.

Talking to media, Nitu said that her mother was operated upon in Birla Hospital where she had undergone treatment. ‘Condition of my mother deteriorated so I met doctors at Madhav dispensary. They told me that my mother was deducted with fourth stage cancer and her further treatment is not available in Gwalior,’ said Nitu. She said that she belonged to a poor family and it was impossible for her to take her mother outside Gwalior for treatment. She said she approached political leaders and government officials for help but couldn’t get any. ‘I cannot see my mother suffering from such pain and watch helplessly. Therefore I had come here to seek help,’ she added. CM Chouhan took the documents along with her phone number and assured her of all possible help. He immediately instructed his staff members to consider the case instruct officials concerned to look into her case and provide help.