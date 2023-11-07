Bhopal: 'Digvijaya Destroyed MP,' CM Shivraj Attacks Congress, Accuses Priyanka & Rahul Gandhi Of Lies

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh on has slammed the Congress general secretary Priyanaka Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that both brother and sister continuously tell lies.

CM Chouhan made the remark while speaking to ANI in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday. He also said that they (Congress leaders) blamed the corruption and scam of the Congress-ruling state on other states.

"Both Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi continuously tell lies. They lie in such a manner that they blame the corruption and scam of the Congress-ruling state on other states. How does the Gandhi family talk about corruption? Does everyone not know who did the 2G scam, 3G scam and others? Those who all are on bail, how are they accusing of corruption? Wherever there is a Congress government, it is immersed in corruption," Chouhan said.

He further alleged that Congress' Digvijay Singh had destroyed the state when he was Chief Minister for two terms.

"Have you (Priyanka Gandhi) forgotten that when Digvijaya Singh was the CM of Madhya Pradesh, he completely destroyed the state. Priyanka ji, you don't even remember how much MSP to be given and how much it will be increased. Sometimes you read, sometimes you forget. You have to memorise it only then you can tell things. But again I want to ask you a question, your leader sometimes threatens the employees and officers and sometimes threatens the women that they will not let their stove burn in the house. Is this threat being given by Congress leaders at the behest of Sonia Gandhi," the chief minister asked.

The CM also said that Rs 1000 that used to be deposited in the bank accounts of women belonging to Baiga, Bharia and Sahariya community, was stopped as soon as Congress government came to power in the state after the 2018 assembly polls.

"But Ladli Bahna Yojana is the scheme of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in which money is being transferred now and it will continue to be credited to their accounts. We will increase it from Rs 1250 to Rs 3000 a month, this is our guarantee," Chouhan added.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

