Bhopal: DGP Johari warns on public-policy clashes, many incidents reported during enforcement of the curfew

He held the commanders of the forces accountable for the health of their subordinates and said that the officials must keep their staff informed about the directives issued by the government. The top officials should enquire about the health of any policeman who is recovering in home isolation. Also, if their family has any need for anything, it should be supplied to them, added Johari.

If a large number of cops are infected, the in-charge officials should assess the reason for the spread of the virus and should keep in regular touch with the doctors of their subordinates, he said. The officials should try to identify the reasons that lead to the unfortunate death of any of the cops. Also, the officials should hold talks with those cops who have recovered to know the ways he battled the virus. This assessment would be helpful for dealing with the virus in future, said the DGP.