Bhopal: DGP Johari warns on public-policy clashes, many incidents reported during enforcement of the curfew

BHOPAL: The director-general of police (DGP), Vivek Johari, has issued instructions for the safety of the public and of the cops who are deployed across the state. The DGP laid stress on measures needed for the safety of policemen from the virus and for their regular behavioral counselling to check the rising incidents of police-public clashes. Many such incidents have been reported during enforcement of the curfew.
The top cop, in a video-conference with the additional directors-general (ADG), zones, ADG special armed forces (SAF) and other officials said that the cops need to wear masks properly and if they are at checkpoints, they also need to necessarily wear a face shield.
He held the commanders of the forces accountable for the health of their subordinates and said that the officials must keep their staff informed about the directives issued by the government. The top officials should enquire about the health of any policeman who is recovering in home isolation. Also, if their family has any need for anything, it should be supplied to them, added Johari.
If a large number of cops are infected, the in-charge officials should assess the reason for the spread of the virus and should keep in regular touch with the doctors of their subordinates, he said. The officials should try to identify the reasons that lead to the unfortunate death of any of the cops. Also, the officials should hold talks with those cops who have recovered to know the ways he battled the virus. This assessment would be helpful for dealing with the virus in future, said the DGP.
The police department is responsible for the well-being of the family members of the cops who lost their lives and, thus, they have to ensure speedy compensation and other facilities like jobs on compassionate grounds to their kin, said the DGP. The cops should dispose of the cases related to theft, loot, crime against women, finance-related crimes, cyber crimes, murders, black marketing and others on a fast-track basis, added Johari.
The cops who are infected should be specially monitored so that they may not get affected with black fungus, he said.
