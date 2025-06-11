 Bhopal DGP Asks To Change Staff Posted At Police Stations Every Four Years To Ensure Accountability
It is an effort to make police more accountable and transparent in their working.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police has asked all Superintendents of Police, including Commissioners of Police in Bhopal and Indore, to change the staff who have completed four years in one police station, said officials here on Wednesday.

The DGP is trying to streamline the working of the police personnel posted at the police stations for a long time. As they remain posted in one police station, they start manipulating and overpowering the other staff.

According to the orders, it is instructed that personnel shall be shifted to another police station if he or she has completed four years and before completing five years.

If any officer or employee has completed the term, they should not be given an appointment to the same post.

The employee should be avoided for re-appointment before three years.
On different posts and within one sub-division, from constable to sub-inspector, the total serving term should not be more than 10 years.

The SPs have been asked to start assessing the instructions, follow them strictly, and send the final report by June 16 to the PHQ.

