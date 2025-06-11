Tumour 10 Times Bigger Than Kidney Found In Cancer Patient, Removed At Bhopal's BMHRC

Tumour 10 Times Bigger Than Kidney Found In Cancer Patient, Removed At BMHRC | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Memorial Hospital (BMHRC) surgerically removed tumour 10 times bigger than kidney in patient suffering from cancer. The patient used to smoke bidi for the last 15 years.

A 58-year-old gas-stricken patient was living with a tumour 10 times bigger than his kidney in his body for the past one year. However, he had no idea about it.

Due to the big tumour, his stomach was swollen from the left side. Sometimes he used to have pain in the stomach, which used to get cured after taking medicine. When, a month ago, he started bleeding in his urine, he consulted Bhopal Memorial Hospital (BMHRC).

Assistant Professor in the Department of Cancer Surgery, BMHRC, Dr Sonvir Gautam said, “usually the size of a normal kidney is 9.3 cm, but due to the tumor, the kidney had become 22.18 cm.

This tumor had stuck to the aorta and other veins that carry blood from the heart to other parts of the body, due to which there was a risk of the vein bursting and excessive bleeding during the operation.

Cancer had also spread to the lymph nodes present in the stomach. These lymph nodes were also removed, which has also eliminated the possibility of cancer recurring in the future. patient used to smoke bidi for the last 15 years. He also used to chew gutkha. Tobacco and smoking are a major cause of kidney cancer. For this reason, it seems that the patient got this disease due to smoking bidi.”

Dr Manisha Shrivastava, Director in charge, BMHRC, Bhopal, “This case is an important warning that any unusual problem or change in the body should not be taken lightly. Despite the tumor being in the body for a long time, the patient did not realize the seriousness.

If the investigation was not done on time, the situation could have become even more complicated. Timely detection of a disease like cancer and starting treatment can prove to be life saving.”