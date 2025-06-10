 MP Cabinet Meet: 30K Km Road Construction Approved, Tur Dal Exempted From Market Fee & More
Several important decisions were taken in the meeting

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav Chairs State Cabinet Meeting; State Transfer Policy Extended; Tur Dal Exempted From Market Fee

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cabinet meeting was chaired in Madhya Pradesh under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday. Several important decisions were taken in the meeting.

These include extending the period of transfer policy. According to the official statement released in the meeting, the transfer period which was scheduled to conclude on June 10, has been extended till June 17.

This extension was granted in response to a delay caused while developing the portal of the School Education Department, this request was made in the cabinet meeting, which was accepted.

A gift for tur dal farmers

In a slight relief for the state's agricultural sector, it was decided to exempt tur from market fee. Previously, Rs.1 market fee was charged on tur dal worth Rs 100 rupees.

The cabinet has approved the Chief Minister's Sudur Sadak Sampark Yojana. More than 30,000 kilometers of road will be built under this scheme.

Furthermore, the cabinet gave its nod to the construction of four new hostels for working women. Earlier in the cabinet meeting, a resolution was passed to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of 11 years.

