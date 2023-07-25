Bhopal: Demonstration Of PTR Selected Candidates Turns Damp Squib | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much planned demonstration of candidates, who have qualified Primary Teachers Recruitment-2020 exam, turned to be a damp squib as a very few could turn up for the show of strength in front of the education minister’s bungalow on Monday.

The candidates were to head to the bungalow of the education minister to hand over the memorandum. However, most of the protestors were chased away by the cops, while some were ferried in police vehicles to faraway places.

The successful candidates, who failed to get the appointment, are now determined to continue their dharna until their demands are fulfilled. For the last many days, the selected candidates were preparing to stage a massive protest in support of their demands.

They had planned to gather in thousands in front of the minister's bungalow, however, on the destined day a very few could reach the protest venue.

The strength of demonstrators was less than a hundred. “We reached the education minister’s bungalow but were not allowed to meet him. Police vehicles took us to distant places and left there,” Mangal Singh, who was leading the demonstration, told Free Press.

Besides increasing the number of posts, the demonstrators are also demanding that the primary teacher’s posts becoming vacant due to retirement or promotion should be filled through candidates who cleared the primary teacher eligibility exam 2020.

