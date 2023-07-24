Indore: Young Couple Found Dead In Hotel Room In Bhawarkuan, Suicide Suspected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple allegedly ended their lives by hanging themselves in a hotel room on Monday at Ring Road in Bhawarkuan.

The incident came to light when a foul smell was noticed spreading out from their room, numbered 306, at Hotel Prime.

Upon using a spare key to enter the room, the sight of their bodies was discovered.

The man was identified as Rahul Verma from Amar Palace Colony, while the woman was named Nandini Solanki. The couple had been staying at the hotel for two days. Rahul's body was found hanging from a rope, and Nandini's lifeless body was found lying on the bed.

According to Nai Dunia, the hotel manager immediately informed the police about the event, prompting them to dispatch the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Investigations have revealed that the couple had married a year ago against their families' wishes and had been living separately.

The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this alleged suicide.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)