Bhopal: Cyber police arrest 15 including fake loan App developer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber police Bhopal have arrested a fake loan App developer and 14 others from seven states who were involved in cheating people on the pretext of giving loans, said police here on Saturday. They converted Rs 200 crore into crypto currency and sent them to different countries.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar said at a press conference that they police received complaints of blackmailing through fake loan App.

The loan App users uploaded the messages, photos and other objectionable contents related to the loanees. As a result, the loanees felt harassed and accepts their terms and conditions and kept paying the amount.

Data sold to China

The Bhopal police had asked Google to ban 10 loan Apps and Google had blocked them.

While investigating the case, the police came to know that Indian fraudsters were selling data of the customers to Chinese citizens. Thus Chinese operators gained access to mobile numbers of loan seekers while sitting in China. As many as 100 accounts were checked, which were operated from outside India. They were being operated from Dubai and China.

Indian currency was converted into crypto currency and was sent out of India. After analysing 1,000 bank accounts, 56 account wallets are found in different countries. About Rs 200 crore were converted and sent outside the country.

Modus operandi During the investigation, the police came to know that the fraudsters were developing the App and made people download it from play store. The police have arrested one such developer.

The money was transferred to fake accounts holders, kingpin and others as soon as the amount was deposited. The police have arrested 11 such account holders.

The details were shared with call centre personnel who issued threat to loan takers. The latter abused and threatened to upload their obscene photographs on social media groups. The police have arrested four such operators.

The police have arrested five accused from Rajasthan, one from Gujarat, one from Karnataka, four from Haryana, one form Uttar Pradesh, one from Maharashtra and three from Madhya Pradesh. A foreign national and few other accused are on the run.