Indore: New trend in cyber fraud-Conmen dupe people on pretext of booking resort, hotels online

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police are facing a new challenge due to a new trend in cyber fraud in the city. The cyber criminals this time have targeted people planning to stay in resorts and hotels.

Four complaints of such incidents were reported by the online fraud victims to the city Crime Branch recently.

Confirming the complaints, DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal told Free Press that people, who searched for the resorts or hotels in the city and outside on the internet were duped by the conmen. When the complainants searched for hotels\resorts on the internet, some options of the sites came up. Many of the pages were prepared by the conmen to dupe people. When the people enter the page and put their details and pay money online, they find that their resort booking is confirmed. Many people were duped in this manner, and their money went into the conmen’s account.

Identical page of original site

A Crime Branch officer said that the conmen have created many fake pages that are identical to the real page of the hotel\resort, thus fooling the people.

Cops have a real challenge on their hands

It is a challenging job for the police to identify the accused, but a Crime Branch officer claimed that investigation is on into the case. A team was constituted to identify the accused and we have got crucial inputs about the accused. The Crime Branch official claimed that the accused would be identified and arrested soon.