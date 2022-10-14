Bhopal: Sufficient fertilisers available for rabi crops, says chief minister Shivraj Singh

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday assured of relief to farmers if their crops have been damaged by heavy rain | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday sufficient fertilisers were available for sowing of rabi crops.

Making an appeal to farmers, he said, “Farmer brothers! Do not pay attention to rumours. There is no shortage of fertilisers. Sufficient stock of urea, DAP, Potash, NPK complex and SSP fertilisers is available. Farmer brothers should take as much fertilisers as they need.”

CM said this in a message issued to the farmers from his residence office. CM said a continuous review of fertiliser supply was being done. The state government would not allow shortage of fertilisers under any circumstances.

“If there is any irregularity such as if someone gives fertiliser at a higher price then its information should be given on the telephone number 0755-2678403. The problems of the farmers will be resolved immediately and strictest action will be taken against the culprits. It is the duty of the state government to provide adequate fertilisers on time”, he added.

He said continuous support of the government of India was being received in the availability of fertilisers. “So there is no need to worry”, he added.

CM said crops had been damaged at many places due to untimely rains. The state government was aware of the problems of the farmers.

“The impact of crop failure affects the lives of farmers and even the future of children. Keeping in view the plight of the farmers, instructions have been given for the survey of the crops. On the basis of the assessment of the damage, the amount of relief will be given. The benefit of crop insurance scheme will also be provided. The farmers whose crops have been damaged need not worry, everyone will be rescued from the crisis”, he said.