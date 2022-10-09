Mandu: State on a journey of development, leaving difficult days behind, says CM Shivraj

Mandu (Dhar, Madhya Pradesh): We are political party workers. That's why we all should be clearly aware that how different was the state under Congress government and today's Madhya Pradesh of BJP's time, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the third and final session on the third and last day of BJP's office bearers' training camp at historic village Mandu of Dhar district.

Chouhan said that when BJP government was formed in the year 2003, we faced many difficult circumstances. We got a state struggling with electricity, water, roads, security and law and order. But at present the picture of state has changed. State is on the journey of development today. Today, the state government is creating records in many dimensions of development, public welfare.

He was speaking on the subject, Madhya Pradesh: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow. The session was presided over by Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Valmiki.

Chouhan said that revolutionary work has been done in many areas like infrastructure, education, health, good governance, economy, employment, agriculture, cultural and women's security.

Today, in hundreds of projects, funds are being transferred directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries. The economic condition of the state has strengthened, the per capita income has increased and the standard of living of the poor has changed. Now it is our responsibility to take the welfare schemes of the state government among the people and give maximum publicity to them.

Chief Minister said that the state was facing the problem of dacoits during the time of Congress. Several gangs were active in the state. Kidnapping had become an industry. But after BJP came into the power, today there is not a single dacoit on the soil of Madhya Pradesh.

SIMIís network has been destroyed. Naxalism has also been eradicated from the land of MP. Action is being taken against various types of mafia. In one and a half years, the BJP government has freed 21,000 acres of land from criminals. Today Madhya Pradesh has become an island of peace.