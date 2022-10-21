Bhopal: Two BE pass outs held for fraud in name of getting jobs MPEB

Mumbai: WR vigilance team nabs two people involved in illegal activities at Mumbai Central Railway | Representative Image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Cyber Crime Branch, Bhopal has arrested the gangsters for fraud in the name of getting jobs in Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB). Those who have been arrested include Shubham Pichhode and Akash Patel. Both are BE (engineering) pass outs. Pichhode is from Jabalpur and Akash Patel is from Narsinghpur.

The accused used to get money deposited in the bank accounts in the name of registration and processing fees. They used to get online training done by sending fake joining letter. Police also seized 3 mobiles, 4 SIM cards, 3 ATM cards, bank pass book and other documents from their possession, according to the police.

On June 10, 2021 a complaint was filed by the applicant resident of Bhopal in the Cyber Crime Branch, Bhopal that an unknown person had made a call for a job in MPEB with registration charge, processing fee, training fee being asked for. A case was registered against unknown mobile number and against the user of the bank account under section 420 of the IPC.

Accused Shubham Pichhode and Akash Patel used to cheat the public in the name of giving job in MPEB. The accused used to make phone calls with the data of unemployed people, in the name of getting jobs in MPEB, registration charges, processing fees, training fees and other charges were taken. They used to get money deposited in different accounts to the people who wanted jobs. Shubham used to take 20pc of his account holders commission and other money. On the basis of technical analysis, the accused were arrested.