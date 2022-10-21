Bhopal:Dial 100 team traces missing child within 30 min, unites with family

The child, who went missing, united with his parents | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Dial 100 service has once again proved helpful in reuniting a missing child with his parents in Bhopal. The team traced a missing child within half-an-hour time and reunited him with his parents.

It was on Thursday evening that a worried father Sanju Ahirwar made a desperate call to Dial 100 saying that his three years old son had gone missing while playing outside the home.

Acting on the complaint, Dial 100 service officials acted swiftly and sent a Dial 100 vehicle deployed in the Chhola area to search for the boy. The vehicle staff reached the spot and collected necessary information about the missing boy. The searches were conducted in local colonies and lanes. On spotting the minor boy, the team identified him and later handed him over to his parents.

This is not the first time that Dial 100 has been able to trace the missing child and handed him/her to the parents. In the past, there have been several incidents when worried parents called up Dial 100 and sought help in finding the missing children. Dial 100 staff have been able to locate the missing children after the thorough search. The child's family couldn’t thank them enough.

Dial 100 service has also helped the people when their car ran out of fuel in dense jungle during late night hours. For instance, on October 18, a family of Ganjbasoda (Vidisha) was going to Ashok Nagar from Bhopal. At 1.50 am, the car owned by the family ran out of fuel. The panicked family members sought the help of Dial 100 staff. The Dial 100 vehicle of Ganj Basoda reached with necessary fuel and helped the family in continuing their journey.

